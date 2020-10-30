Senator Kamala Harris plans to visit Georgia again on Sunday.
Campaign officials have not yet released where she will be campaigning.
Kamala Harris will travel to Georgia, and Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina. She will also make a stop in Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available. This is a developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.