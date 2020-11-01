DULUTH, GA (CBS46)--Senator Kamala Harris spoke at a campaign rally in Duluth at the Infinite Energy Center on Sunday.
Senator Harris' trip to Georgia is the latest attempt in an effort by the democrats to swing the state behind Presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Campaign officials said she participate in a voter mobilization event to urge voters to vote on Election Day.
Senator Harris' speech touched on racial topics as well as President Trump's response to the COVID-19 crisis.
After the event, Senator Harris will then head to Goldsboro and Fayetteville, North Carolina.
