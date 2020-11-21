WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 16: Wearing a face mask to reduce the risk posed by the coronavirus, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) departs a Republican senate luncheon in the Hart Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill September 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) told Democratic members of the House that they would not break before the November elections unless Congress funded an additional round of stimulus to aid the economy during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)