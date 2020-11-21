Senator Kelly Loeffler is quarantining following inconclusive COVID-19 tests Friday and Saturday, according to a statement from her campaign spokesperson, Stephen Lawson.
Sen. Loeffler's spokesperson issued the following statement:
"Senator Loeffler took two COVID tests on Friday morning. Her rapid test results were negative and she was cleared to attend Friday’s events. She was informed later in the evening after public events on Friday that her PCR test came back positive, but she was retested Saturday morning after conferring with medical officials and those results came back inconclusive on Saturday evening. Senator Loeffler followed CDC guidelines by notifying those with whom she had sustained direct contact while she awaits further test results. She has no symptoms and she will continue to follow CDC guidelines by quarantining until retesting is conclusive and an update will be provided at that time.”
