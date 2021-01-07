Senator Kelly Loeffler took to Twitter Thursday to concede the special runoff election to Reverend Raphael Warnock.
Serving our great state has been the honor of my lifetime. Thank you, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/MQc0rFS208— Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) January 7, 2021
The full text of Loeffler's remarks are below:
I want to thank every Georgian and every single American who believed in me and our campaign.
We accomplished so much in a short time - from delivering relief to hardworking Georgians during this pandemic, to funding our rural hospitals and health care, advocating for our farmers, our veterans, for school choice, and families. For standing up for conservative, American values.
Unfortunately, we came up slightly short in the runoff election - and earlier today I called Reverend Warnock to congratulate him and to wish him well in serving this great state.
While my heart breaks at not being able to continue to serve Georgia and America, I'm tremendously proud of all we achieved together. And I owe so much to my incredible team that became like family to me - both in my campaign, and my official office. It's been an honor to serve together. And I know we will always honor the memory of our amazing teammate, Harrison Deal.
And Jeff, thank you for the sacrifices you made out of love for me and our country. To my parents, my family, and my friends - my deepest love and gratitude.
Rest assured: the fight to advance the American Dream is far from over. The fight to protect conservative values is far from over. And the fight against socialism and the radical agenda of the Left is very far from over.
I fully intend to stay in this fight for freedom, for our values, and for the future of this great country.
Serving as your United States Senator has been the honor of a lifetime. I am forever grateful for your kindness, your hard work, your support and friendship.
God bless you, God bless Georgia, and God bless the United States of America.
Senator Loeffler filled out part of the term of former Senator Johnny Isaakson who retired due to health problems. She was appointed to the seat by Governor Brian Kemp.
