WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler may be a freshman in Congress, but she's quickly establishing herself in Washington, D.C. Thursday, her office announced that she has been named to President Donald Trump's Congressional task force to open economies around the U.S.
Loeffler, a former businesswoman in the private sector, said she was "honored to be named to the task force," and "am already working to address the critical mission ahead of us."
While she joins the Congressional task force, the White House has also been working on what it calls the "Great American Revival Industry Groups." Among those involved are:
- Apple
- Microsoft
- Walmart
- Home Depot
- Kroger
- Target
- and many others
However, noticeably missing from the list was virologists, epidemiologists, and medical doctors in general. Still, many health care businesses were involved in the group including Johnson and Johnson, Merck, Pfizer, and Eli Lilly and Company.
