WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- As she battles for her political career ahead of the November 3 general election, Senator Kelly Loeffler will conduct official business in Washington Wednesday evening when she meets with the newest, controversial Supreme Court nominee.
Senator Loeffler meets with Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday evening at the Capitol. It's traditional for Senators to meet with nominees during the nomination process which is intended to give senators a chance to get to know the nominee in private and ask them about potential issues and judicial philosophies ahead of an official vote.
Loeffler will vote in favor of President Donald Trump's nominee even before meeting the judge. Her ads brag about a 100 percent voting record with President Trump.
Judge Barrett's nomination has been surrounded in controversy after Republicans refused to even consider, or meet, with a Supreme Court nominee from former President Barack Obama months before the 2016 election. However, now, just weeks before the election, Senate Republicans are set to push forward with this nominee.
Polling supports letting the presidential winner name the new nominee, but Senate Republicans will move forward with Judge Barrett's nomination with a vote possibly just a week or two before the general election.
