Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler said she can no longer object to the certification of the Electoral College vote after the violence from Trump supporters inside the Capitol Wednesday.
“The events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors,” Senator Loeffler somberly said. “The violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institution my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.”
Loeffler said while she still thinks there may have been irregularities in the 2020 election, she said there is simply "no excuse for the events that took place in these chambers today."
The speech may be one of the final acts from Senator Loeffler. She is projected to lose her Senate seat after Tuesday's runoff election to Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.