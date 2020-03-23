WASHINGTON (CBS46) -- Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the United State, Senators David Perdue (R-Ga) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) have introduced an amendment to the stimulus bill negotiations that would suspend payroll taxes for one year.
.@SenThomTillis & I have introduced an amendment to suspend payroll taxes for one year, providing direct relief to both employers and employees.— David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) March 23, 2020
Currently, the Senate is negotiating a multi-trillion dollar stimulus bill hoping to stave off a massive recession like the one from 2008. Perdue's amendment would add the payroll tax cut to the possible direct payouts to citizens and other aspects of the bill directed to the business community.
However, suspending the payroll tax will also incur other problems for the federal government. According to CNBC, such a move could "impair funding to Medicare and Social Security, which rely on payroll taxes for funding and are already facing looming funding shortfalls."
The full details of Senator Perdue's plan haven't been released, but will be key to whether or not it will make it into the final bill.
