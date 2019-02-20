ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport is known as the world's busiest and most efficient airport.
The airport reports generating a $34.8 billion economic impact for metro Atlanta.
“It’s a state asset,” one of the bill sponsors Georgia Senator Burt Jones of District 25 said. “There’s been millions if not billions of dollars of both state and federal money that has gone into building the airport into what it is.”
It's because of that state money Jones claims has gone into the airport, and other issues, is why he is sponsoring Senate Bill 131, the Georgia Major Airport Authority Act.
“Basically enter into an agreement with the airport facilities and be the landlord basically,” Jones said. “Take the roll that is currently being held by the city.”
The bill says the public welfare of the state is best served by having an authority over major airports.
A city of Atlanta spokesperson fired back in a statement saying,
“For years, Hartsfield-Jackson International has been lauded as the world’s busiest, most efficient airport and there is not an iota of evidence the State could improve upon or even maintain that stature. There has yet to be a single reasonable argument posed to justify any State takeover, or theft of the airport from the people of Atlanta who have worked for decades to make it the economic engine that it is for the state, region, country and world.”
Senator Jones says it's not theft, but says a state authority over the airport is needed.
“You’ve had multiple investigation at the FAA level and at the U.S. Attorney’s offices for misappropriation of funds,” Jones said. “So at some point in time all that needs to be addressed.”
An airport spokesperson disputed the senator’s comment about state money going to the airport. The spokesperson said the state has not given any direct dollars to the operation or capital development of the airport.
The issue could be debated in committee next week.
