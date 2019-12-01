ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) A Georgia senator is preparing to introduce legislation requiring adults to wear seat belts when riding in the back seat.
Roswell Republican Senator John Albers is preparing to introduce the measure. Georgia is one of 20 states in the U.S. that don't require adults to buckle up when riding in the back seat.
Right now, anyone in the state aged 17 and under are required to buckle up in the back seat but adults are not.
Previous bills have failed in the state legislature.
