Under the gold dome, inside the state Capitol, Senate Republicans called for changes to Georgia's election process.
“We must have equal protection under the law coupled with transparent process otherwise the citizens of Georgia will lose confidence in our voting system,” State Senator Greg Dolezal said.
State senators called for the government oversight committee to convene a hearing to address questions and concerns being voiced by voters about the election. Plus, they called for an additional audit.
“We are calling for an audit of a random sample of signature envelopes returned with the absentee by mail ballots still in the possession of election officials. This process should be done with a statistically relevant sample of ballots from around the state by professionals with experience in handwriting analysis,” Dolezal said.
Time is of the essence, since the state intends to certify election results Friday. The Secretary of State said his family has received a death threat over the process.
“They actually didn’t send it to me. They sent it to my wife. That’s what’s more upsetting about the whole thing,” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said.
Raffensperger said his office will continue to investigate potential fraud to make sure voters can trust the process.
“As we know, absentee by mail ballots will be widely used in the upcoming runoff election. We must ensure voter signatures and the voter match verification adheres to the extensive procedure laid out in Georgia law,” Dolezal said.
Senate Republicans said they spoke with Attorney General Chris Carr and he is committed to getting them the documents associated with the consent agreement and other relevant cases.
