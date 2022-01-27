ATLANTA (CBS46) — The bill aimed at stifling some conversations about race and the effects of in Georgia classrooms has officially been filed in the Georgia legislature.
State Sen. Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, is the lead sponsor of SB377 which prohibits the teaching of critical race theory in Georgia’s K-12 schools up through state colleges and universities.
"We must ensure that no student is taught to feel guilty or less than because of how they were born," Hatchett said.
The bill bans divisive topics that would make someone "feel discomfort, guilt, angst or any other form psychological distress because of his or her race, skin color, or ethnicity."
"They should not be taught that an individual solely because of her race, ethnicity or skin color, is inherently racist, oppressive, or has some sort of prejudice whether consciously or subconsciously," Hatchett said at press conference earlier in the week.
Senate Democrats are already poised to vote against the measure.
"The problem is that is a very subjective measure, and how do you then create a policy that is subjective in nature," said Sen. Sonya Halpern, D-Atlanta.
The bill says any entity or college that violates the rules they could be subject a review process then face losing state or state issued federal funding while an investigative process plays out.
"If the intentions of this bill are to make it harder for teachers to teach whether its for K-12 or up through the university level then it certainly achieves that," Halpern told CBS46.
Halpern says it’s okay for children to feel uncomfortable with some topics if it is age appropriate.
"If someone feels sad or upset that is not always a bad thing" Halpern stated. "I felt terrible when I saw 'Roots' as a child. And, that’s good I should feel terrible about seeing depictions of slavery the way that I saw. If a white person who saw that and also felt sad about it, that’s not necessarily a terrible thing."
Halpern says discussing difficult content is a part of learning and growing.
The bill says it would not prohibit discussion of divisive concepts as part of larger instruction or topics of slavery and racial oppression. But it would require schools to develop a complaint system. Where the principal or designee must respond within five school days
The complaints must first go to the school’s principal or designee who should review it within three days and should respond within five school days.
Wednesday afternoon, another CRT bill was filed in the Senate with similar language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.