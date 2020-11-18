On the final day of the statewide audit there is drama in the republican party.
Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler believe voters have lost confidence in the election process and are calling on Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to resign.
"The main thing is we are going to continue to follow the law and continue to follow our processes," said Gabriel Sterling, Secretary of State Voting Implementation Manager.
On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted, "The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done under protest. Even thought thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the Constitutional consent decree and call in the legislature!"
The Georgia recount is a joke and is being done UNDER PROTEST. Even though thousands of fraudulent votes have been found, the real number is in matching signatures. Governor must open up the unconstitutional Consent Decree and call in the Legislature!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 18, 2020
"A lot of this started with the situation we had with Stacey Abrams two years ago still refusing to concede even though she was down by 55,000 votes. We have well fewer votes than this," said Sterling.
So where is Governor Brian Kemp and why hasn't he spoken publicly about the statewide audit and the president's claims of fraud? CBS46 reached out to his office but have yet to receive a response.
"The frustrating thing overall essentially in the United States right now is that if this was 14,000 votes the other way, I believe Biden supporters would be screaming that this was all inappropriate and not done correctly," said Sterling.
CBS46 will continue to ask the governor for a one-on-one interview. That said, he posted his first tweet in five days on Tuesday, saying he is in support of the audit to ensure all legally cast ballots are counted.
