ATLANTA (CBS46)—Two state senators plan to update Georgians on the state’s efforts to combat coronavirus (COVID 19).
According to a press release from Senator John Albers office, Sen. Albers will hold a teleconference town hall to provide an update on the state’s coronavirus response.
The teleconference is open to the general public.
Sen. Ben Watson, a member of Governor Kemp’s coronavirus task force, will also participate in the conference call.
The event will take place today at 3:00 p.m.
The dial in number is (267) 930-4000 and the pass code is 914-787-887.
