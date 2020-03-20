ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Outrage is growing over reports that at least four U.S. Senators dumped millions of dollars worth of stocks just before the Coronavirus outbreak sent the markets into a free-fall.
Georgia’s newest senator, Republican Kelly Loeffler, is among the lawmakers at the center of the scandal after a news report was released late Thursday night by The Daily Beast, detailing the timing and amounts of the Senator’s trades.
The report alleges that on January 24th, the same day Senators were privately briefed on the threat of the Coronavirus, Senator Loeffler sold a chunk of stock she owned jointly with her husband, in a company called Resideo Technologies, which has since experienced significant drops in value.
In the days and weeks following that Senate briefing, she is accused of dumping a total of around $1-3 million worth of stocks. But not all the stock transactions in that time frame were sell-offs. Perhaps making the optics of the situation even worse for Loeffler, The Daily Beast reports Loeffler purchased shares of a company called Citrix, which offers teleworking software and is in high-demand right now as millions of Americans are being asked to work from home.
After the report was published online, accusations of insider trading quickly spread, with thousands of Twitter users and fellow politicians calling for Loeffler to resign.
Loeffler responded to the allegations on Twitter saying:
“This is a ridiculous and baseless attack. I do not make investment decisions for my portfolio. Investment decisions are made by multiple third-party advisors without my or my husband’s knowledge or involvement”.
Senator Leoffler is not the only lawmaker coming under fire for questionable trading practices. Republican Richard Burr of North Carolina is the chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, and is said to have sold 33 stocks in one day totaling over $1 Million.
In a statement, Senator Burr said:
“I relied solely on public news reports to guide my decision regarding the sale of stocks on February 13. Specifically, I closely followed CNBC’s daily health and science reporting out of Asia bureaus at the time. Understanding the assumption may could make in hindsight however, I spoke this morning with the chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee and asked him to open a complete review of the matter with full transparency.”
Democrat Dianne Feinstein, of California, who is a ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, sold millions of dollars worth of stock owned by her and husband in that time frame.
On Twitter, Feinstein defended the trades by saying:
“During my Senate career I’ve held all assets in a blind trust of which I have no control. Reports that I sold any assets are incorrect, as are reports that I was at a January 24th briefing on coronavirus, which I was unable to attend. Under Senate rules I report my husband’s financial transactions. I have no input into his decisions. My husband, in January and February, sold shares of a cancer therapy company. This company is unrelated to any work on the coronavirus and the sale was unrelated to the situation.”
Oklahoma Senator, Jim Inhofe, also sold a large sum of stocks, on January 27th, according to reports. Like Feinstein, he too, said he did not attend the January 24th briefing, and is not involved in making his investment decisions.
It is not uncommon for members of congress to have their money in blind trusts and/or allow their financial advisors to trade on their behalf. But many critics are questioning whether that tactic really holds true when it comes to large trades in the millions of dollars on a given day or week. And many are calling for an ethics investigation.
In Loeffler’s case, even if an investigation is launched, the optics of such could hurt her bid to hold on to her Senate seat when she faces Georgia voters for the first time this November in a Special Election.
Loeffler was appointed to her current position in December, by Governor Brian Kemp. She took over for retiring Senator Johnny Isakson.
