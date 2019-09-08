ATLANTA (CBS46) -- President Jimmy Carter is getting ready to celebrate his birthday and you can send him well wishes.
He turns 95 on October 1.
Follow this link to send the former president a personal birthday message.
There's no sign that 95 will be slowing President Carter down at all. Just days after his birthday, he and his wife, Rosalynn, are scheduled to head to Nashville to pick up hammers and participate in their annual Habitat for Humanity Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Work Project.
