DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Longtime DeKalb County resident Louise Randall turned to CBS46 News for help after finding herself on a fixed income and in financial bind.
“In December 2018 it was $207. The following bill $286. Then in April I received a bill for $397,” Randall said.
In less than a year, her county water bill nearly doubled.
“When I saw the bill, I thought it was a joke. First, I received an email then followed up with an email and I said this is impossible,” Randall said.
It’s hard to understand the sudden surge which is draining the 67-year old’s finances.
“First of all, I’m on Social Security and the water bill is a third of my check,” Randall said.
Randall has lived in a modest single-story home on Flintwood Drive in Atlanta for 40-years and during the past two months DeKalb County records indicate that she used more than 20,000 gallons of water. That’s enough water to fill an averaged sized swimming pool.
“We don’t have a swimming pool. We don’t do outdoor watering, we don’t wash the vehicles. We don’t do any of those things,” Randall said. “We handwash the dishes so we don’t use the dishwasher and I’ve checked all the areas in the house and there are no leaks that are visible.”
Randall said the county installed a new meter about a month ago, but it didn’t solve her problem. Her bill still totaled than $350.
“I think it’s ridiculous. I think there’s a problem with watershed and I think there has been a problem with watershed and I’m not the only person complaining,” Randall said.
Randall told CBS46 she received a phone call from the county after we got involved and they told her they would send someone out to inspect her meter and get to the bottom of the problem. In the meantime, she will only need to pay the average of her bill and her water will not be turned off while in dispute.
