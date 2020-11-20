A busy senior community in Sandy Springs is making plans for coronavirus vaccines to protect its workers and residents.
The Hammond Glen Retirement Community wants early access to vaccines from promising trials. CBS46's Sally Sears found the neighbors are eager.
Just how fast can the vaccine get here? That's what plenty of people are saying all across the country. And in Sandy Springs nobody is watching the news and paying attention more carefully than Lila Blake. She's lived in Atlanta for decades; missing her children and grandchildren since COVID closed the doors in February.
"I miss that weekly interaction with my family. Your whole life is changed," said Blake.
The Hammond Glen uses CVS pharmacies to provide flu vaccines in normal years. Now the company owning Hammond Glen is signing up with the CVS program based on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine guidelines. If supplies are limited, Emory physician Dr. Paul Root Wolpe says vaccinating workers, kitchen and maintenance staff comes first.
"Because it gives that added layer of protection and it helps us have a sense of normalcy, reuniting our residents with their family," said Pam Poucher with Hammond Glen.
"Even with a mask, and social distancing, I'm not all that comfortable. I will be more comfortable when all that happens. I have confidence that it will work," added Blake.
