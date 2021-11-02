ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Residents at Brookdale Chambrel Roswell, a senior living facility in Metro Atlanta, have a friendly World Series bet with their sister community, Brookdale Galleria in Houston.
"It's so exciting," said Jan Slater, a resident at Brookdale Chambrel Roswell.
"A lot of us don't drive so to have something inside that we can get attached to and root for is really important and everybody seems to know that and are going with it," said Margaret Tomlinson, a resident at Brookdale Galleria.
If the Astros win, the Atlanta-area location will send the Houston location pecan pies and vice-versa if the Braves win.
"I have been wearing braves stuff for a week and it needs to go in the wash so hopefully tonight," said Slater.
Tomlinson says she is ready to go head-to-head for the sweetest reward of all, bragging rights.
"Atlanta, are you scared? You should be!" she joked.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.