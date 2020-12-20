The senior pastor of a metro Atlanta mega church is quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.
Free Chapel Pastor Javon Ruff announced senior Pastor Jentezen Franklin is home recovering after Pastor Franklin tested positive for COVID-19.
During Sunday’s church service, Pastor Ruff said Franklin was “doing extremely well” and Sr. Pastor Franklin is at quarantining and following CDC guidelines.
Also, Pastor Ruff also said, out of an abundance of caution, the church will now host their candlelight service online on December 24. Originally, the church planned to host their candlelight service in-person.
There were many people in attendance at the church service on Sunday and the service was also broadcasted on its Facebook page.
Free Chapel has several satellite churches in metro Atlanta as well as a location in Irvine, CA and Spartanburg, SC.
The church is expected to resume its weekly services on January 3, according to Pastor Ruff’s Sunday message.
In March, President Trump announced he was listening to Senior Pastor Franklin's church service as the president observed the National Day of Prayer.
