Senior residents fed up with smoking in their community

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Elderly tenants at Evermore Senior Village – a 55+ community – say despite it being a non-smoking property, the rules aren’t being followed.
Some of the tenants use oxygen tanks, others are cancer survivors and they say their health can easily be compromised.
“Enough is enough,” said one tenant, Kathy Moses.
Moses and some of her neighbors said they have complained to Evermore Senior Village management several times.
“They told me they are aware of the problem,” Moses said.
Despite the no-smoking signs around the building, tenants say people are ignoring them, and that management isn’t enforcing it.
“I definitely would not have moved in here had I known that this was going to be a smoking building,” added Moses.
But Moses said she doesn’t think it’s the senior residents causing the problems.
“We have a lot of young people, 25, 30, living here with their moms or their dads, whoever they’re living here with,” Moses added. “You can’t call this 55+ if you’ve got 20, 30-year-olds living here.”
Regardless of who it is, the most vulnerable tenants are concerned for their health.
“I’m afraid of the oxygen tanks, because I don’t know if that thing is going to explode,” said Moses, “I’m a breast cancer survivor, nine years on February the 4th. I’ve had a stroke, I don’t know if you can tell, but I’m wheezing, because I can’t get to any fresh air.”
She says she can’t open her windows or turn on her A/C or heat because the smell comes through the vent.
“The clothes in the closet, we have to take them out of there and get them cleaned or wash them because the smell is so bad,” Moses said. “Moving out is not an option. There are not a lot of low-income places for us to go,” she added.
Many people are in wheelchairs or use walkers, and if something were to happen, those people would be trapped.
“We’re not going to get out of here, we have people with walkers that can barely make it from their apartments to the hallway,” Moses said.
CBS46’s Melissa Stern reached out to Evermore Senior Village and their corporate management office, Fairway Management, and was told they received our message and they are looking into it.
“I’ve been through this cancer thing already. I don’t want to go through it again,” said Moses. “I have two little grandsons, that I want to dance at their weddings, six and eight years old, I want to be here.”
Moses said she pays her rent on time, and doesn’t bother anyone. She’s resorted to calling the police several times, but says they make an incident report and give it to management, but nothing is done.
“If you want to enforce the lease, that we have to pay our rent, keep our apartments clean, we have to do this, we have to do that, fine, but I expect you to enforce your lease portion where you say no drugs and no cigarette smoking,” said Moses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.