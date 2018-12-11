FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Research shows, when a person suffering with dementia listens to music, their brains benefit. If you include children in that equation, the impact is even more profound.
CBS46 anchor Gurvir Dhindsa shows us how the Giving Tree International Preschool Program is improving the quality of life for metro Atlanta seniors.
