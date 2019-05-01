ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Among the beautiful tree lined suburb of Kirkwood lies a hidden problem for its senior citizens like Jessie Bray who has lived in the neighborhood for 53 years.
So, what is the hidden problem? An alarming change to her property tax.
"Well I've noticed they've almost doubled," said Bray.
Across the road another longtime resident Ms. Bee has the same problem. As gentrification takes over, property taxes are putting a stranglehold on its senior residents who can't afford them.
However, an olive branch has been extended to Ms. Bee as her neighbors have decided to take onus on a problem they see as their responsibiltiy.
"The burden is on us," said Kirkwood neighbor Lauren Harms. 'Low income seniors are getting pushed out of their homes really across the city."
Lauren and other Warren Street neighbors created a GoFundMe page which has raised over $5,000.
Since 2011 DeKalb County property taxes have decreased for Ms. Bee by 26 percent, but her city property taxes have increased by 173 percent. On average Warren Street residents have seen a 146 percent increase in property value.
The success of the GoFundMe campaign means Ms. Bee is safe for the next two years. Her neighbors want to send a message to other communities.
"I hope that anyone who sees this takes a moment," said Harms. "To think about their own Ms. Bee on their own block and reach out to those folks."
And the neighbors kindness has warmed their senior's hearts.
"We all just together, we look out for each other," said Bray.
"The city and counties do have a lot of resources out there to help senior citizens on fixed incomes. To find out information on available resources, click here.
