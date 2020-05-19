ATLANTA (CBS46) - Seniors like 80-year-old Frederick Primus are getting stuck in long lines when trying to vote.
“Voting is important, and I just got to vote because I remember a time when they would not let me vote,” says Frederick.
It's a 61-year tradition, and Frederick says he never misses an opportunity to cast his vote.
“They can do whatever they want to do to stop me from voting I’m going to walk down there and vote with my mask on,” said Frederick.
Covid-19 requires voters to cast their ballots while maintaining social distance.
The process caused at least a two-hour delay.
”And we stood there and stood there… my back started hurting … I said I can’t stand up here like this so I went to my car and got my chair opened it up and everyone started laughing at me... and scooted the chair until I got to the door,” Frederick explained.
“One thing that will curb enthusiasm fast is standing in a three hour line in the middle of a pandemic where you might get sick," Frederick's daughter Kiplyn Primus told CBS46 News.
Kiplyn said there was no water provided or chairs available.
“He has high blood pressure he’s diabetic," says Kiplyn
Frustrated and disappointed, she immediately reached out and called for action.
“When I reached out to that county board of elections she said that they need to do a PR campaign telling people to vote on the third and fourth day not the first day… but that doesn’t answer the behavior of African-American seniors who are going to show up every election cycle on the first day.”
The Fulton County Board of Registrations & Elections held an emergency meeting, saying they acknowledge the communities frustration but want them to understand the risk.
“I have a responsibility to the health of my poll workers and I want to safeguard them because they are on the front lines,” says Richard Barron, Chief Administrative Officer to the Board of Registrations & Elections.
Kiplyn says they need to be more prepared for the demand.
“Well if you know this happens every time on the first day of early voting why aren’t the facilities prepared,” says Kiplyn.
Tuesday Fulton County Registration & Elections took action to reduce wait times during early voting by:
Hours will be expanded so voting will start at 7 a.m. Wednesday, May 20. This is two hours earlier than the original time of 9 a.m.
Additional locations were made available at several voting sites to allow more voters to cast ballots while maintaining social distancing:
• Early voting at the C.T. Martin Recreation Center will move into a larger room on Wednesday, May 20
• South Fulton Service Center will expand into additional space at that facility effective Wednesday, May 20
• The Alpharetta Library location will expand into additional space effective Thursday, May 21
• Additional voting machines are being added at the Garden Hills Elementary School and Sandy Springs Library locations this week as well
Further actions include:
Additional ballot scanners are also being added. All sites are being evaluated to determine if adjustments are needed. As these adjustments are made to ensure an efficient early voting experience, some delays are expected at peak times.
The number of voters in the polling place is limited to support social distancing, and voters will be required to remain six feet apart. Fulton County encourages voters to wear face coverings and gloves if possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.