ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The city is called Hotlanta for a reason, but for senior residents at Baptist Tower’s that doesn’t stop when they close their apartment door.
“I haven’t had no air AC in two months now," said Floyd Shelton, who has lived in the complex since January. "And they gave me like a fan, a portable, and I got a one bedroom. It’s 81 degrees up there in my apartment right now, it’s cooler to be out here than to be up there.”
Floyd isn’t the only resident trying to stay cool by sitting outside.
Several senior residents told CBS46 their AC units hadn’t been working for multiple months.
“I called the main office four or five times and they gave me some notice to give to them, and I ain’t seen nothing man,” said Floyd.
It’s even affecting Floyd’s health.
“I hate to cook. I eat fast food because if I cook it gets hotter and hotter.”
According to attorney Erin Willoughby the complex is obligated to fix the AC units and said “Landlords by law need to fix air conditioning units in a timely manner if they provide it to tenants.”
Baptist Towers does.
CBS46 reached out to the owners of the complex, National Church Residences. They said 25 units are broken and in their statement said, “Baptist Towers’ on-site management team of 8 professionals, and National Church Residences’ Atlanta Regional Office team are working diligently and have ordered portable air conditioners for our residents."
Floyd is hoping the company keeps their word so he can finally get a good nights rest.
“I sweat, keep the towel by my side. It’s hot, it’s hot. I’m not going to lie to you, it gets hotter in the evening.”
The company also said portable AC units would be delivered Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.