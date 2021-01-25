Many in the metro Atlanta area on Monday got some horrible news when they arrived for their confirmed COVID-19 vaccine appointment.
“I was in shock and the frustration hadn’t set in,” said Mitch Strickland who is still reeling from his experience trying to get his mother the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine. “Today we sat in line for an hour in Cobb County’s Jim Miller Park pulled up into the check in lady and she said I can’t find you on the list we’ve had a problem."
Many in #Atlanta are frustrated after being turned away from confirmed #COVID19 #vaccine appointments because of varying issues, some simply overbooked. I spoke with health officials about what the problem is. Details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/yCIAGW9JKV— Jamie S Kennedy (@Jamie_S_Kennedy) January 26, 2021
Mitch is one of several people who reached out to CBS46 complaining of confirmed appointments not being honored.
But what surprised Mitch even more was the number of people affected.
“3,000 people were accidentally overscheduled for today, not just for this week but for today, she was almost in tears telling me this,” said Mitch, referring to what the official had told him at the vaccine site.
And it’s not just those in Cobb County experiencing issues.
“We live in Cumming I drove up 40 minutes to Dahlonega today to no avail,” said Judy Sedor, who's been trying hard to find an appointment anywhere.
Judy Sedor said her husband had gotten the appointment through the DPH’s website which had booked it through Walmart. She said the person at Walmart told her it was a mistake and they don't know why they had sent her to Walmart, and that they could not put her on a wait list.
Regarding the problems in Cobb County, a DPH representative says they did have to reschedule some COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to scheduling and limited vaccines, and load balancing first and second doses. Patients were notified of this by email and were also told that they will be notified of the new appointment details.
For Mitch and Judy they said words at the moment from officials ring hollow.
“I’d say my trust levels are quite low right now,” said Mitch.
