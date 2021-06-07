ATLANTA (CBS46)—U.S. Senators Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock announced help is on the way for homeless veterans in Georgia.
According to a press release, both senators secured more than $2.5 million in federal funding to help homeless Georgia veterans.
The U.S. Department of Labor's Homeless Veterans Reintegration Program grant will help homeless veterans reenter the workforce.
“Helping veterans out of homelessness is a top priority. That’s why we’re delivering these resources to help Georgia veterans who are down on their luck to build skills, get jobs, and rebuild their lives,” said Sen. Ossoff.
“Upholding our promise to our veterans to help them live full, independent lives while strengthening our workforce at the same time is a win-win for our state, and I’ll continue fighting to make sure federal dollars keep flowing to help Georgia’s veterans,” said Sen. Reverend Warnock.
According to the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans, several factors contribute to veterans becoming homeless. “Extreme shortage of affordable housing, livable income, and access to health care – a large number of displaced and at-risk veterans live with lingering effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and substance abuse, which are compounded by a lack of family and social support networks,” according to the group’s website.
The grants will benefit six Georgia organizations serving local veterans.
For more information and help from the organizations, please click on the organization's name below.
Breakdown of the grant funding for Georgia organizations:
The Warrior Alliance Inc.: $430,000
City of Refuge Inc.: $500,000
Atlanta Center for Self Sufficiency Inc.: $375,000
Mary Hall Freedom House Inc.: $400,000
Recovery Consultants of Atlanta Inc.: $500,000
