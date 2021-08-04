ATLANTA –– "Our HBCUs have long been on an uneven playing field, financially, as compared to many other [post-secondary] institutions," said Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona.
Secretary Cardona made the statement in April when he announced the U.S. Department of Education was discharging nearly $1.6 billion of debt provided to Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
According to the Department of Education, a few Georgia HBCUs benefited from the debt discharge. Several prominent GA HBCUs were first in first in line to get their piece of the federal pie. Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, and Morehouse University each had a portion of their debt's discharged.
The new federal program wasn’t enough. The historical disadvantages that HBCUs experienced were magnified during the pandemic.
Behind the scenes, Senators Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), and several of their senate colleagues lobbied Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for additional emergency relief funding for HBCUs.
Their efforts paid off, according to representatives in Senator Ossoff’s office.
On Monday, Senators Ossoff and Warnock’s offices said Georgia’s HBCUs will receive an additional $175 million in new funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“I will never stop working on behalf of Georgia’s HBCUs. Sen. Rev. Warnock and I are pleased to deliver this additional funding for HBCUs as they prepare for this upcoming school year and continue to help students recover from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sen. Ossoff.
“As an HBCU graduate, I am grateful to see additional funding flow to HBCUs in Georgia to help them continue opening doors of possibility and opportunity for the bright minds of the next generation,” said Senator Reverend Warnock. “I was proud to work alongside Senator Ossoff to secure these funds for the faculty, staff and students who continue to excel at these institutions, and will keep fighting to strengthen federal support for our HBCUs in Georgia and beyond.”
Here's a breakdown of GA HBCU's receiving additionals federal funding:
Name of Institution
Total
Albany State University
$32,915,113
Clark Atlanta University
$31,257,396
Fort Valley State University
$14,586,498
Morehouse College
$7,674,377
Morehouse School of Medicine
$56,429,440
Paine College
$2,966,128
Savannah State University
$24,042,185
Spelman College
$6,347,942
