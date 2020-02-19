CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - A judge sentenced a member of the Ghost Face Gangsters for 30 years. The judge ordered the first 20 years to be served in confinement.
Joshua Thomas Gravley, 31, of McCaysville entered a guilty plea in November. Senior Judge Frank C. Mills, III, sentenced Gravely for violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act, trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
During the investigation, Gravley admitted to being a member of Ghost Face Gangsters, a prison-based street gang that has been in Georgia for about 20 years. He is considered a recidivist offender, and is forbidden from having any contact with any criminal street gang including Ghost Face Gangsters.
“Mr. Gravley is a member of a street gang known for drug trafficking and violence against law enforcement. This sentence helps to ensure that he cannot commit violence or sell narcotics in our county,” said District Attorney Shannon Wallace. “The District Attorney’s Office is committed to working in partnership with all law enforcement agencies to eradicate gang activity in our community.”
Gravley’s co-defendants also pled guilty and were sentenced in November.
Robert Daniel Pope, III, 23, of Acworth, pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime, unlawful conduct during a 911 call, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Pope was sentenced in November to 15 years with the first two to be served in confinement.
Kayla Marie Beasley, 21, of Acworth, pled guilty to violation of Georgia Controlled Substances Act and was sentenced in November to 3 years to be served on probation.
Gravley, Pope, and Beasley were arrested in August 2018 after a false 911 call, which was traced to Pope’s Acworth home, where Cherokee Sheriff’s Office deputies found the three defendants along with 31 grams of methamphetamine, methamphetamine pipes, a firearm, and other items.
“Mr. Gravley asked Pope to call 911 to report a crime on Red Top Mountain with the purpose of leading police away from his location. Instead, his actions had the opposite effect,” said Assistant District Attorney Kelly Chavis, who prosecuted the case on behalf of the State. “Cherokee Sheriff’s Office
deputies and the Cherokee Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad did an excellent job ensuring that these criminals were quickly brought to justice.”
All three defendants were banished from Cherokee County and may have no contact with the other co-defendants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.