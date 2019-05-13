WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) The sentencing phase continues Monday for two teenagers who pleaded guilty to planning a Columbine-style attack at their Cherokee County high school in October of 2017.
Alfred Dupree and Victoria McCurley pleaded guilty on Friday to attempted murder and other charges.
According to the Cherokee Tribune and Ledger News, the teens entered blind guilty pleas meaning they did not negotiate with prosecutors in exchange for a lesser sentence.
The duo, who were arrested in 2017, had a hit list that included African-American and disabled students at Etowah High School in Woodstock.
Back in 2017, Cherokee County investigators served a warrant on both of the students' homes.
They found a homemade incendiary device, which was described as a flammable substance, and an undetermined powder substance at McCurley's house, and a journal at Dupree's house which they say detailed an attack against the school.
Sheriff Frank Reynolds says the device was similar to a Molotov cocktail.
Robert Horn, principal at the school, says local authorities were notified of a potential threat against the school, prompting an investigation.
