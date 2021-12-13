ATLANTA (CBS46) — A sentencing hearing has been set for the three men convicted of killing jogger Ahmaud Arbery in coastal Georgia.
The hearing for Gregory and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan will take place at 10 a.m. Jan. 7.
JUST IN: In the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, judge sets sentencing date for January 7th at 10AM for Gregory and Travis McMichael and William Bryan. @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/HUl0IMX65f— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) December 14, 2021
All three defendants were found guilty on at lease some of the murder charges against them. Travis McMichael, who shot Arbery, was convicted on all charges. His father, Greg McMichael, was found not guilty of malice murder, but guilty of four counts of felony murder. Bryan was found guilty of one count of felony murder.
In Georgia, the sentence is decided by the judge. The judge in this case is Judge Timothy Walmsley.
During a sentencing hearing, attorneys may present additional evidence and call other witnesses (generally character witnesses) to argue why a person should spend more or less time in jail.
Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty in the case. Under Georgia law, a felony murder conviction requires a minimum sentence of lice in prison. However, a person can become eligible for parole after 30 years. The sentence for malice murder and felony murder is basically the same in Georgia.
Most legal experts are doubtful Travis McMichael will receive parole. There's a chance his father may be paroled and the likelihood of Bryan receiving parole is the greatest.
