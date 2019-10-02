DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – Sergeant JK Walker testified that former DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen could have used less lethal force when he encountered 26-year-old Anthony Hill.
“Would shooting that individual be within the use of force policy with your service weapon?” prosecutor Pete Johnson asked. “No,” Walker replied.
Walker demonstrated for the jury how Olsen could’ve used a baton on Hill instead of shooting him.
“I could immediately strike here at a 45-degree angle toward your arm or I can take a strike at your leg at a 45-degree angle,” he explained.
Walker told a jury that Olsen completed crisis intervention training in conjunction with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
“Do they teach in that class that you should shoot mental health patients?” Johnson asked Walker.
“I would not be able to speak to that class,” Walker responded. “That’s one of the classes that I have not been able to partake in.”
Olsen shot Hill, who was naked, unarmed and in the midst of a mental episode while responding to a call in 2015. The defense argued that there’s a sliding scale of responses officers can make when they believe they’re in danger.
“In trying to see what’s reasonable, you would agree with me that you just can’t read a manual,” defense attorney Don Samuel said. “Is that correct?”
“Yes,” Walker replied.
The defense also forced Walker to admit that he doesn’t agree with everything in the county’s use of force policy.
“You agree this is a criminal proceeding, right?” Samuel asked.
“That’s correct,” Walker replied.
“Okay and you think the use of force policy applies here despite the fact that the policy itself says it does not?” Samuel pressed.
“Correct,” Walker replied.
The jury also heard from officer Lyn Anderson, who arrived at the scene shortly after the shooting.
While the state argues Hill and Olsen never made contact before the shooting, Anderson said Olsen had a different story.
“He told me as he was exiting out the vehicle Anthony Hill came running toward him and started pounding on him."
