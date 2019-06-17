COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – A man convicted of molesting two Cobb County children has been sentenced to three consecutive life sentences plus 20 years.
Curtis Lee Paige, 51, of Raeford, N.C., is accused of abusing the children between 2004 and 2008. There was evidence that Paige had abused as many as five children, but due to statute of limitations he was formally charged with molesting two of the children.
The victims were the children of Paige’s girlfriend, whom he occasionally lived with in an apartment in Marietta. Paige’s girlfriend often babysat other children. The victims who came forward both reported witnessing Paige sexually abuse other children who were in their mother’s care.
“This defendant preyed on every child in his care for years. It has been almost 15 years since the abuse began and these victims are no longer children. They came into court as strong women now able to express the feelings of fear and embarrassment that kept them from disclosing for so long,” said Assistant District Attorney Meredith Florio.
One victim told the jury she thought she would be able to forget by now, but she can’t, and she won’t. “This sentence ensures that justice delayed will not be justice denied for these victims,” she said.
Paige was convicted of three counts of aggravated child molestation, one count of aggravated sodomy, and eight counts of child molestation.
