CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A Clayton County judge presiding over the case of a former police recruit accused of raping nine women said Kenneth Bowen III’s trial will likely begin in April.
Bowen did not appear in court for an arraignment, Friday. His attorney told the judge he will order a psychological evaluation on his client from a private party.
The chief assistant district attorney said by the time of the trial he will present nine DNA matches which will prove Bowen raped at least nine women.
Officers said Bowen committed the crimes in the Morrow-Southlake mall area dating back to July 4, 2015. Police also uncovered Bowen worked briefly as a Clayton County police recruit , but was terminated before he completed the academy.
Investigators said Bowen never became a certified officer.
