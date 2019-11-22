CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man accused of raping at least seven women since 2015 is expected to appear in court Friday.
Kenneth Bowen III is expected to be arraigned in a Clayton County courtroom Friday morning.
Investigators said Bowen raped at least seven women and sexually assaulted another woman. Officers said they used a number of techniques including social media, past 911 calls and DNA to identify Bowen as a suspect and make the arrest.
These attacks started in July of 2015 in the Jonesboro and Riverdale areas. Investigators say the attacks on the women were violent; he’s used a knife on two instances, a handgun in one, and a mallet in another.
Bowen briefly worked as a police recruit for the Clayton County Police, however he was terminated prior to completion of the academy.
He was arrested by US Marshals on August 27 at his place of employment, the Auto Service Center at Walmart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.