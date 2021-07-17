ATLANTA (CBS46) -- It's hard to believe it's already been one year since the passing of civil rights icon and Congressman John Lewis.
But with the anniversary of his death falling on a beautiful summer Saturday in Atlanta, the day is filled with events to honor his life and service to this city and our country.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., there is a bike tour that will travel throughout the city, making several stops at certain locations to pay tribute to Lewis. It's being called the "Freedom Ride" which includes cyclists from across the nation.
The tour starts at 502 Pryor Street and make its first stop at the South View Cemetery, where there will be a brief ceremony to reflect on Lewis' life.
The route will then continue to the John Lewis Mural at 219 Auburn Ave. NE where they will be a balloon release around 10:20 a.m. Bikers will then return to the start of the ride at Pryor Street.
At noon today, a special event will take place across the country in San Diego. The USNS John Lewis will be christened and officially put into service.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will speak at today's event, along with several other dignitaries.
“As House Speaker, it is my official and personal honor to lead this distinguished group of Members to pay tribute to our beloved colleague and dear friend, the late Congressman John Lewis,” said Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “John Lewis was a true warrior for freedom, who helped transform America with his unrivaled courage, patriotism and goodness. It is fitting that, one year after his passing, so many of John’s friends will gather this weekend to celebrate his saintly life and to christen a naval ship bearing his name, a beautiful testament to his legacy as one of the greatest heroes of American history.”
Later this afternoon, there will be a "Still Getting into Good Trouble Democracy Dance Party." This event will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. at 431 Edgewood Ave. SE. The event is being put on by the New Georgia Project Action Fund.
