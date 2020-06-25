SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A crash has temporarily shutdown all lanes of a major roadway in Atlanta on Thursday. The accident happened around 10:27 a.m. on Windy Hill at Atlanta Road causing all lanes north of the intersection to be shutdown.
Authorities say, the roll over accident caused a truck to land on top of a patrol car. Crews have extracted the officer from the vehicle at this time.
An investigation is still underway; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
