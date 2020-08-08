CARTERSVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- A serious accident involving three vehicles has shutdown the northbound lane of interstate 75 near exit 288 in Cartersville late Saturday afternoon.
Police say crews are clearing the scene at this time.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 New as details become available.
