CONYERS, Ga. (CBS46) — The Conyers Police Department is reporting that Old Covington Highway behind Walmart is closed due to a serious injury crash.
They are suggesting drivers use Dogwood Drive as an alternate route.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
MAP OF THE AREA
