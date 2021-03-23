A serious accident involving multiple vehicles caused a roadway to shut down for several hours in Hall County Tuesday afternoon.
The accident happened on Candler Road on Georgia 60. Commuters in the area had to turn around at Oakbrook Drive as crew members worked to clear the scene.
The Hall County Sheriff's Office reported that there is no estimate at this time as to when Candler Road will open.
