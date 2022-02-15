ATLANTA (CBS46) — It's being called the Miracle on Marietta, but a local man isn't out of the woods yet.
Two weeks ago, Sonny Legaspi was sent to the hospital when two auto-immune diseases attacked his body.
His partner Jona has been at his side since.
Just days ago, the two finally got married at the hospital after Sonny woke up from sedation.
Wellstar Kennestone Hospital staff were able to pull some strings to make it happen.
Sonny has been intubated once again and is starting an experimental drug treatment meant to buy him some more time.
A GoFundMe for the man has raised more than $40,000, which will be used to help him recover.
