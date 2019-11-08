ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Home Depot wrapped up its celebration of service with the granddaddy of service events Friday in Atlanta.
The festivities included making murals, blankets, building beds for service dogs and a lot more.
”We have donated over 100,000 hours since our kickoff which was September 19” said Home Depot representative Jena Alford.
But the highlight of the celebration was the graduation of 15 service dogs trained through the Top Dogg K9 Foundation program.
“The main focus for my dog was being able to provide a little bit of balance. If I were to stumble I also need him to be there to pick me up off the ground” said Top Dogg K9 participant veteran Paul Dipaolo.
Dipaolo hurt his leg during a military training exercise while in Iraq, his injuries got so bad that he’s currently in a battle to save his leg. But after being connected with Top Dog K9, Dipaolo was able to train his dog Deuce to help with his mobility challenges as well his other concerns.
“When they told me that my service animal would eventually be able to sense what was going on with my anxiety, I didn’t believe it at first, but they made a believer out of me. He’s able to sense my anxiety as soon as it happens.” added Dipaolo.
In addition to training service dogs, Top Dogg K9 Foundation is launching a new initiative called Save22, which asks people to donate $22 to the organization each month.
The donation represents the 22 vets who lose their lives to suicide each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.