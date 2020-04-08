ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) --They are considered America’s essential workers, whether a sanitation worker picking up hazardous trash or a warehouse employee working to get distribute groceries to stores.
Behind the walls of work, employees have secretly called CBS46 for help, expressing concerns that they do not feel safe on their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic. They believe they should be receiving hazard pay and additional protective gear.
One person who works for Americold logistics as a warehouse worker distributes groceries for Kroger grocery stores. The employee spoke to CBS46 under the condition of anonymity about workplace health concerns.
"We’ve been moving record numbers of grocery and produce for the Kroger’s,” the Metro Atlanta warehouse worker told CBS46. “We moved a week worth of products within two or three days, working 70 hours mandated a week, and putting our lives and our health in jeopardy of us and our families.”
The warehouse employee said the teams are working without protective gear.
“The only thing we’ve got is hand sanitizers and bottle spray for equipment, and we are told to wash our hands constantly,” the employee said. “We haven’t gotten any face masks, and we haven’t gotten any gloves. We just now started doing temperature checks at the door,” the employee explained, adding that the latest measure began after another employee tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.
The employee says team members are frustrated by seeing promotions that Kroger is offering hazard pay for its employees, but the warehouse workers who help stock the stores are not being included in the deal.
“They’re saying that we are doing a great job and that we are setting records, working hard, they’re proud of us, but they’re not trying to reflect that in any kind of compensation,” the employee said.
A spokesperson with Kroger sent CBS46 a list of safety measures it has taken to ensure the safety of its employees, but says the warehouse employees who have expressed concerns are managed by a third party, Americold.
Labor and civil rights attorney Ed Buckley told CBS46 no one is entitled to hazard pay, but there are steps to negotiating.
He recommends first talking to your employer.
“I think what is important for these workers to do is to point out to the employer, in writing, the dangerous circumstances of their workplace so that the employer knows that they are making a record that the workplace is dangerous,” Buckley said. “For example, surfaces aren’t being wiped down. We are not getting masks that we can wear over our faces. We are not engaging in the appropriate distancing between employees,” Buckley elaborated.
If employees are represented by a union, Buckley recommends speaking to the representative.
“If you’re in a union then you would go to your union steward, your union representative, and ask that person to make a claim on your behalf,” Buckley said. “If you are not [in a union] then you can try to negotiate that individually.”
Buckley recommends seeking out other employees who share similar concerns to help bring forward the issue as a group concern.
He says federal bills like the CARE Act, which is currently moving through the United States Senate, are aiming to allow some at-risk workers to stay at home.
“If you are just generally feeling unsafe, and you can’t put your finger on why that’s probably not going to help,” Buckley said. “If, however, there are conditions in the workplace that are unsafe and if perhaps you can get a physicians' note that says because of one medical condition or another that you happen to have that you are better off staying at home then you may be subject to The CARE Act, and are allowed to stay at home and collect certain benefits.”
The reasons range from being sick from COVID-19 yourself or caring for a child or another person who is sick with the disease.
A spokesperson for Americold told CBS46 that the company does not plan to offer hazard pay to its employees and it is focused on maintaining a "safe and healthy environment."
“While some employers are temporarily offering additional pay in response to the COVID-19 situation, Americold remains committed to pay practices that are sustainable long term," the statement read.
The company spokesperson told CBS46 Americold will continue to follow CDC guidelines to stop the spread of the virus.
“We are cleaning and sanitizing multiple times per day and staggering shifts and breaks to ensure physical distance to help keep our Associates as safe as possible," the statement continued. "Masks are available for use. We will supplying gloves for Associates as soon as suppliers can deliver those. In meantime, we have provided the recommendations from the CDC for cloth face coverings.”
For questions about worker's relief visit the Department of Labor's webpage.
