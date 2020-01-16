ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta Watershed crews have repaired a broken water main that had left several businesses and apartment complexes without service.
A watershed spokesperson said they turned off a 12-inch main on the 2600 block of Lenox Road, near the intersection of Lenox Road and Buford Highway late Wednesday night.
The water outage affected 35 businesses, two apartment complexes, and one fire hydrant, officials said.
Crews were able to restore service around 7 a.m.
