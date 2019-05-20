ATLANTA, Ga (CBS46) -- Georgia lawmakers are looking to clarify just what is, or isn't, a service animal. They decided the best way was not by writing new legislation. They started by looking at existing laws and trying to clear up the confusion surrounding them.
The real issue is in distinguishing between a service dog and a dog who is a support animal.
"Recent stories about service and support animals have not always been positive so we sought clarification on the differences between therapy animals, service dogs and emotional support animals," said Sen. Kay Kirkpatrick (R - Marietta). "We hope this information will provide guidance for Georgians with disabilities, advocacy groups and the general public as we look at craft policies in line with the spirit of the Americans with Disabilities Act and other federal laws."
Dogs and other animals that provide emotional support or companionship are not protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act. But they do get protections under the Fair Housing Act and the Air Carrier Access Act, which covers renters and airline passengers.
The senate committee made a pamphlet to try to help people understand the differences between service animals and support animals and the different kinds of protections each have. You can see that pamphlet here.
