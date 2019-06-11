ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- It's time for you to get some tv treasure! Now that several shows have been cancelled season everything must go.
Some major network shows didn't get renewed for another season and now lovers of retail will reap the benefits. A warehouse in South Atlanta is full of props used in tv shows, and they're all for sale.
The sale is run by Peachtree Battle Estate Sales and Ahlers Ogletree Auction. It runs from June 12- 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The warehouse is located at 1902 Sullivan Road, College Park 30337.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.