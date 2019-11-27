KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Kennesaw State student has settled with most of those named in a lawsuit claiming her civil rights were violated after she took a knee at a football game.
The lawsuit was filed 14 months ago. Cheerleader Tommia Dean accused five defendants of violating her civil rights when she and other cheerleaders took a knee in protest of police misconduct during the national anthem at a KSU football game in 2017.
Dean is now a senior--her attorneys reportedly settling out court--and effectively dismissing much of the suit.
She claimed political influence and pressure by others led the school's leadership to punish her.
Her attorneys and those in the suit have not publicly disclosed settlement terms.
Only one of the five defendants in the original suit--Sheriff Neil Warren--didn't settle.
So this isn't a done deal. The case against him goes to the Court of Appeals, as Dean's attorneys are appealing his dismissal from the original suit.
