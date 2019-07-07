FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Seven people died in a multiple-car wreck Saturday in Franklin County. The youngest victim was just three years old.
The crash happened on I-85 around 1:40 Saturday afternoon. The Georgia State Patrol says a Ford Excursion crossed over from the northbound to the southbound lanes, hitting a Chevrolet van. That pushed the van into a Ford E350. Two other vehicles suffered minor damage.
The Franklin County Coroner released the victims' names Sunday.
Three people in the Ford Excursion were killed. They are: Chris Years, 33, Ashley Years, 34, and Luna Years, 3. All were from Paulding County.
Four people in the Chevrolet van were all killed. They have been identified as: Alejandro Agis Perez, 53, of Hall County; Noe Gutierrez Cerna, 39, of Hall County; Oswaldo F. Hi Navarrete, 25, of Hall County; and Euginio Santoyo Serna, 36, of Hall County.
No one else was hurt.
Previous story: Wrong-way car crash on Georgia highway leaves 7 dead
