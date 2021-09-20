ATLANTA (CBS46) — Seven people have been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. One molestation victim was also identified.
GBI says numerous cybertips were received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led to 10 search warrants.
Six of those arrested were charged with crimes related to the possession and distribution of child pornography. One additional person was arrested on charged related to illegal drug possession. One of the arrestees was charged with both illegal drug possession and possession and distribution of child pornography.
101 digital devices were previewed by GBI Digital Forensic Investigators and at least 17 of the devices were seized as evidence. At least 33 of the digital devices previewed were cell phones.
Investigators are reportedly seeing more and more cellphones used to seek out child sexual abuse material and communicate with others who share their interests. One person arrested was also found to have been chatting online with children as young as 9 years old.
Those arrested were:
- William Anderson, 55, Porterdale, butcher (also booked on drug charges) (Newton County Jail)
- Tanita Babb, 21, Hampton, food service worker (illegal drug charges only) (Clayton County Jail)
- William Calvin Babb, 20, Hampton, food service worker (Clayton County Jail)
- Earon Everett, 42, Jonesboro, security guard (Clayton County Jail)
- David Hawkins, Sr., 57, Social Circle, industrial mechanic (Newton County Jail)
- William Tornez Lucena, 20, East Point, food service worker (Fulton County Jail)
- Julio Cesar Rangal-Caston, 33, Riverdale, unemployed (Clayton County Jail)
The GBI's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit and their Special Enforcement Team spearheaded the operation. They were assisted by the following:
- Clayton County Police Department
- East Point Police Department
- Forest Park Police Department
- Newton County Sheriff’s Office
- Porterdale Police Department
- Riverdale Police Department
Anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation is asked to contact the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit at 404-270-8870. Tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.
