DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Sunday brought another shooting in DeKalb County. This time the victim was just seven-years-old.
“It's just sad,” said resident Teresa Watkins. “It's just sad. That's all I can say.”
Police said around 9:20 Sunday night, two groups of people at the Spring Valley apartments got into an argument, then began shooting. A little boy was caught in the crossfire. He was shot in the arm and taken to the hospital in critical but stable condition.
“All he was doing was playing,” said another resident, who did not want to be identified.
“I called 911 and she asked me was anybody injured,” the woman explained. “I just said it's too much shooting, I’m too afraid to go. And I finally went and found out it was this child and he stay right across the hall from me.”
Last night's chaos has some residents fed up.
“They need police in the circle where the trouble at,” said Watkins. “The trouble is right here in the circle.”
It's been a deadly year in Dekalb County with 67 homicides so far. The shooting of a 7-year-old - shows just how violent it’s been.
“I have small kids,” the unidentified woman said. “My kids are confined to that apartment. They are forced to stay on social media and video games because they're afraid to come outside.”
Police are still investigating the shooting. No one is in custody.
